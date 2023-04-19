More than 1,000 pupils attend Field to Food event
- Published
More than 1,000 pupils have attended the Bath and West showground to learn about where food comes from.
The Royal Bath & West Society hosted a Field to Food learning day following a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
The aim of the event was to educate children about the process of how food is produced.
Jason Bennett, a rare breeds farmer, said about the event: "It is a fabulous thing - it is showing them the whole cycle; field to fork."
Evercreech Primary School teacher Rebecca Martin-Scott said: "I think it is a really valuable experience to be able to learn where their food comes from.
"We had one of our children go up to the sheep section, saying, 'Are woollen jumpers actually made from sheep?' It made them realise that was actually the case."
Royal Bath & West representative Lilanie Self said: "Thanks to the generous support of local businesses, we have been able to provide some brilliant hands-on demonstrations for the children to really get involved in."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk