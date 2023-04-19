Man who died in A38 crash 'was parked in layby'
Police have asked witnesses to come forward after a crash which led to the death of a man parked in a layby.
The A38 close to Bristol Airport was closed for several hours at the junction with Dial Lane after the three-car accident on Tuesday morning.
Avon and Somerset Police said while the identification of the man who died was yet to be confirmed, he is believed to be a 42-year-old from Newport in Gwent.
The force has asked people not to share "distressing" footage of the incident.
Designated investigating officer Tony Hall said: "We're aware that distressing footage of this tragic incident is being shared on social media.
"We do have this footage and it does form part of our investigation.
"We are concerned about the impact such footage could have on the families involved and, potentially, on any future court case.
"I'd ask people to think twice before sharing it and to report it to the social media platform as appropriate."
The family of the man who died are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force added.
'No arrests made'
All three vehicles involved in the incident, which happened at about 07:30 BST, were damaged by fire.
A police statement said the driver of a grey Citroen C4 was allowed to go home after being assessed at the scene by paramedics.
The third car involved was parked and had nobody in it.
"There have been no arrests and the investigation continues," the statement added.
"If you were travelling on that stretch of the A38 between 07:00 and 07.35 BST on Tuesday, or have any dashcam footage or other information and have yet to speak with officers, please contact us."
