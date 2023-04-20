Girl in a critical condition following Chard collision
A nine-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical but stable condition after a road collision, police have said.
The incident, involving a yellow Vauxhall Corsa, happened in Henson Park in Chard, Somerset, around 18:20 GMT on Wednesday.
The Corsa driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.
Police said the girl's next-of-kin were taken to hospital by officers on Wednesday.
