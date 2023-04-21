Denise Jarvis: New CCTV of missing woman released
New CCTV pictures have been released in the effort to locate a woman who has been missing for eight months.
Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August.
Her family and the detective leading the investigation renewed the appeal on Channel 5's Vanished: The Hunt of Britain's Missing.
Her mum Bernadette Lake said: "If somebody has seen her, we want her back, because we love her."
"She's not another person missing, she's our daughter, she's Rachel's sister - she is loved."
The new CCTV pictures of Denise, recorded on the day before she went missing, shows the coat she was wearing when she was last seen in the park - a grey, thigh-length sleeveless coat.
'We want her back'
Avon and Somerset Police have said they are "extremely concerned" for her whereabouts and have complete more than 700 actions and spoken to more than 90 of Denise's contacts in the hope of finding her.
At the time of her disappearance Denis had been living with her parents for six months.
Her friends and family have described her as a "highly intelligent, bright and beautiful" woman saying she was "very outgoing and successful".
'No stone unturned'
Extensive searches of the area where she was last seen have been carried out, as well as other intelligence and searches, some of which have involved the use of police divers, while CCTV from the area has also been reviewed.
Police have been unable to locate any CCTV footage of her following the last confirmed sighting.
Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Ben Lavender told the programme: "While we're carrying out land searches, specialist searches and with our dive team, we are preparing for the worst but really still hoping for the best, and we hope that this will come to a positive outcome for her family."
'Extensive searches'
He said: "It's quite a distinctive coat…while clearly time has moved on, and she's unlikely to be wearing the same clothes now, if anyone has seen that coat discarded or if she's still wearing it, that will jog some memories."
He added that they were committed to getting the answers her family "so desperately needs" and they will "leave no stone unturned", including continuing enquiries around her phone and communications data and past financial transactions.
Anyone with information about Ms Jarvis has been asked to call 999 quoting reference 5222186376, or call 101.
An online portal featuring the appeal has been set up which will allow people to send information direct to officers working on this investigation.
