Green Park Station fire: Bath community space damaged in blaze
A fire has seriously damaged part of a former railway station-turned-community space.
Fire crews were called to battle the blaze at Green Park Station in Bath, Somerset, at 04:53 BST.
It started in wooden sheds used as retail outlets and the fire then spread to the roof void, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but it is not thought to have been started deliberately.
Midland Bridge Road and Pines were initially shut but reopened by 12:00 BST.
At the height of the blaze six fire engines and two turntable ladders were at the scene and crews from Hicks Gate, Kingswood, Bath and Templeback were sent there.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were investigating.
Avon Fire said crews were still in attendance to dampen hot spots.
