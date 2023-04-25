Bath independent traders left without stalls after fire
- Published
Traders at Bath's Green Park station say it will "take some time" to clear up after fire badly damaged the building.
A fire broke out on Sunday morning at the former railway station, which was being used as a community space.
No-one was harmed but the fire burnt through wooden stalls and part of the roof.
Avon and Somerset Police is investigating the cause of the fire, which is thought to have been started by accident.
Yoann Camail was on his way home from work at about 05:00 BST on Sunday when he saw flames.
"The fire was at the back of the building, the shacks were burning," Mr Camail said.
"Firefighters were trying to stop it, but it kept spreading.
"It was absolutely crazy."
In a social media post, Sam Shaw, who runs Wolf Wine from a stand in the station, said his stall had "completely gone".
"We are a little heartbroken right now," he added.
Tom Watson, who is one of the directors of Oh Crepe that has a stand in the station, told BBC Radio Bristol: "I know for one of the traders, it is the only revenue stream they have.
"What are they going to do now? They have nothing else to fall back on."
Mr Shaw said in a post that he would try to get his shop up and running again as soon as possible, and he was offering home deliveries and online orders in the meantime.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk