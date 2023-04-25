Taunton woman died after mobility scooter knocked her over
A 92-year-old Somerset woman died after being knocked over by a mobility scooter at the tills in a supermarket.
A coroner warned that the use of mobility scooters should be regulated to prevent future deaths.
In response, the Department for Transport said it planned to introduce voluntary training for retailers who sell scooters.
Neil Greg, director at charity I Am Roadsmart, said this was a "great first step".
Ms Young, from Taunton, died at Musgrove Park Hospital on 13 April 2022 from a lower respiratory tract infection, despite being a "very active and spritely" lady, according to the coroner's report.
'No regulation'
She developed the infection after she was knocked over by a mobility scooter at a Morrisons in Taunton.
Coroner Samantha Marsh said: "In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.
"I am concerned that the lack of regulation around mobility scooters will continue to result in further deaths, especially when there continues to be no regulation around those who are deemed fit to operate and use them."
In response to the report, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he planned to introduce a voluntary scheme to help people who sell mobility scooters to assess the safety of people buying them.
"All road users have a responsibility to themselves and others to behave in a safe and appropriate manner and this includes mobility vehicle users who ride on the pavement or in pedestrianised areas," Mr Harper said.
"Mobility vehicle users are encouraged to have an assessment with a dealer or supplier before acquiring a vehicle and to take training in their use."
Mr Greg told BBC Radio 4 that incidents like this were "rare", but currently increasing.
Mr Greg said: "I think that is a great first step. The trouble is, you can buy them on the internet, there are no real checks.
"This is just training for those selling them, not those using them, and that would be the best step in our view."
