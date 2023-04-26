A39 crash: Driver airlifted to hospital after collision
- Published
A driver has been airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash in Somerset.
Emergency services were called to the A39 between Porlock and Minehead at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
One person has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.