More than 200 new homes to be built in Bridgwater
- Published
More than 200 homes will be built opposite a primary school after detailed plans were approved.
Somerset Council signed off the plans from Bloor Homes South West for 237 homes opposite Willowdown Primary School in Bridgwater.
Of these, 53 will be affordable, an equivalent of 22%, which is lower than the council's target of 30% for new developments of over 10 homes.
Construction is expected to get under way before the end of this year.
Submitting the plans in November, a spokesman for Barton Willmore, representing the developer, said: "The proposals will help deliver a place that will have its own distinct character while blending in sympathetically with its surroundings."
The site lies opposite the school, which opened in 2014, sandwiched between Old Bath Road to the east, existing development to the north and the Cellophane Ponds to the south, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Access will be provided onto King's Drive, with a junction already in place and cycling links to Bridgwater area are being extended.
The proposals are among a number of large housing developments being planned in the Bridgwater area.
Hallam Land Management and Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has outline planning permission to deliver 2,000 homes between the A39 Bath Road and the Bristol to Exeter railway line.
The council has also recently approved 77 houses on the site of the Sydenham Barn wedding venue and 53 homes on King's Road, with a decision expected shortly on a further 98 homes south of the Willow Man sculpture.
