Man dies three weeks after Frome crash
A man in his 70s has died three weeks after being involved in a crash in Somerset, police said.
Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the scene of a collision between a van and a car on Parkgate Lane near Frome on 24 March.
Police confirmed earlier a man in his 70s had died in hospital from his injuries.
Officers would like to speak to any witnesses and are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
