Multiple fire crews battle Porlock Weir thatched cottage blaze
- Published
Fire crews from 20 stations are fighting a blaze in two thatched cottages on the Somerset coast.
They were called out at about 19:00 BST on Monday to the properties in Porlock Weir.
Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had been stripping thatch from the houses to try and contain the blaze.
Locals were warned to keep windows and doors shut due to "large amounts of smoke".
Fire personnel from across west Somerset and north Devon were mobilised with engines sent from Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Appledore, Combe Martin, Lynton, Woolacombe, Street and Burnham-on-Sea, among others.
Just before 20:40 BST on Monday, the fire service called for more crews to be sent to the scene after the initial batch of vehicles arrived.
It said it had made "good progress" overnight using two hose reel jets, one main jet and a street hydrant, but that the incident was "ongoing".
