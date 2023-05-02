Tory MP Marcus Fysh investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog
- Published
A Somerset MP is being investigated by Parliament's standards commissioner, it has been disclosed.
The commissioner's website shows the conservative MP for Yeovil, Marcus Fysh, is being looked at over concerns he might have broken rules over income and expenditure statements and the publication of mandatory information.
Commissioner Daniel Greenberg is assessing evidence to decide whether any Rules of Conduct have been broken.
Mr Fysh has been asked for a comment.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.