Yeovil balloon festival set for bank holiday weekend
A new three-day balloon festival is set to go ahead for the first time, and could become a regular event.
The Somerset Balloon Festival will take place at Yeovil Showground over the 5-7 May bank holiday weekend.
David Rowland, founder of Rowland's Fairs, said around 20 hot air balloons were set to take part alongside special shapes, a night glow and stunts.
"When people come and see the balloons their faces light up. It's really nice to see," he said.
Mr Rowland said this would be a first for Somerset and he hoped to make it an annual event if it is successful.
"It's a family event and we run these up and down Devon and Cornwall, so this will be our first one in Somerset.
"We've always loved making meeting places for families to come together. Most of our business is orientated around family," he added.
