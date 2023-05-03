Work begins to protect Blue Anchor coastal homes from sea
- Published
Work is underway to protect a coastal road and nearby homes from sea erosion.
More than 13,500 tonnes (13.5 million kg) of rock are arriving in Blue Anchor, near Minehead in Somerset.
The coastline has seen significant erosion and the B3191 has been closed at the Watchet end since mid-January.
The £3.8m scheme aims to provide permanent support to the walls and mudstone cliff, as well as a section of the road.
Rock delivery from Glensanda Quarry in western Scotland is expected to take 32 days.
The rock will be transferred onto a barge and deposited on the beach during high tide, subject to suitable weather. It will then be moved up the beach at low tide.
Access to the beach may be restricted at times and members of the public are asked to stay clear of rock piles.
Once all of the rock has been delivered and placed, the upper slope of the cliff will be reprofiled, with the work expected to be finished by the end of September.
Councillor Sarah Dyke, lead member for environment and climate change at Somerset Council, said: "I am delighted to see these important works finally take place, benefiting the communities in west Somerset.
"The scheme will provide a more permanent defence against coastal erosion."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk