Weston-super-Mare parents worry as after-school club could close
- Published
Parents at two primary schools say they could have to give up their jobs or move after a popular after-school club announced it may have to close.
The charity XTND runs subsidised after-school and holiday clubs for Bournville and Windwhistle Primary Schools in Weston-super-Mare.
But a lack of funding means it may have to stop running the sessions after the May half-term.
Parent Clare Murray said the club is a "lifeline" that allows her to work.
Ms Murray and Maria Edwards both have children who go to the after-school club.
Ms Edwards said: "There are a lot of parents in a similar situation to ours who have lost a lot of sleep, that are panicking about their jobs.
"I would potentially have to look at giving up my job as I don't have any other source or means of childcare."
Ms Murray added: "On a person level, this is huge, and if we talk practically... I would potentially be looking for another job.
"Then we talk about the people who work looking after my child in the club, they would be out of work, and the children who get a lot from the club will also miss out."
Based in Bournville, XTND-Improving Futures, has been running for 12 years, and has around 25 to 30 children attending most evenings and up to 60 during the holidays.
The clubs are heavily subsidised, with the after-school club charging £5 and the holiday club £10 for 09:00 until 15:00.
Headteacher of Bournville Primary School and trustee for XTND, Marie Berry, said she is concerned about their low income families, where the difference in cost if they were charged full price would mean it is not worthwhile staying in work.
"Families have reported that they may have to give up their jobs... they've talked about moving children's schools to find other options, these are really disruptive and impactful situations our families find themselves in," Ms Berry said.
"We are trying actively to seek an alternative solution for this situation and we are reaching out in every direction we can at the moment to source funding."
Crowdfunder launched
Ms Berry said the charity has had "great grant funding historically", but that this has now been reduced or has stopped completely.
XTND has now warned parents that if emergency funding is not found, the provision will no longer be available as of 5 June.
Ms Berry said while they have discussed increasing the fees, "the whole vision behind XTND was about providing subsidised childcare so families could go to work, that is what we want to continue".
XTND is now actively applying for grants, and has launched a crowdfunder on gofundme to raise £40,000, in the hope that could keep the after-school club going for another year while it looks for other longer term funding.
