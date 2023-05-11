Bath Spa student with bone tumour running half marathon
- Published
A student who was diagnosed with a non-cancerous but rare bone tumour is running a half marathon to raise money for the charity that helped her.
Becky Farrell, 20, is running the Bath Two Tunnels half marathon on 4 June.
She aims to raise more than £1,000 for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) Charity.
Although she is finding the training "rigorous", she said "the thought of doing it for a good cause is encouraging me".
The music student, who is originally from Southend-On-Sea, underwent major surgery at the RNOH in Stanmore, London, after doctors found a lump on her right shin four years ago.
Medics diagnosed her with Osteofibrous Dysplasia inside her tibia that she described as "really scary".
They removed the tumour and reconstructed her tibia with a bone graft and metal implants.
Ms Farrell credited the RNOH for helping her get her life back, thanks to their specialist knowledge, facilities and care.
'Sense of accomplishment'
After she regained her mobility, Ms Farrell began running recreationally.
"I accidentally managed to join a running race in Bath and ended up running a 6.2-mile (10km) route - I just got swept in with these other runners", she said.
The experience left her with "a sense of accomplishment" and made her want to challenge herself further.
At the end of 2022, Ms Farrell noticed another lump in her right shin.
Shortly after she graduates in summer 2023, she is set to undergo surgery again.
She said: "I reflected on it and I don't know what my mobility will be like after my next surgery.
"If there is ever a time where I am able to challenge myself to do a half marathon, why not do it now?"
Vicky Brady, the community fundraising manager of the RNOH Charity said: "We are incredibly grateful to Becky for her amazing efforts, hers is such an inspirational story.
"The funds raised will ensure we can continue with our lifechanging support to those suffering from neuro musculoskeletal conditions, like Becky, and help them to believe they can make the impossible, possible."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk