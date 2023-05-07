A303 traffic management introduced during road upgrade
Motorists travelling along a major A-road in Somerset will be restricted to 30mph while work is carried out.
National Highways is upgrading the A303 to install a new dual carriageway.
While the work is ongoing, motorists would switch between carriageways in a series of "crossovers", it said.
The project manager said: "Our primary goal is to keep all traffic moving, while maintaining the safety of all those using or working alongside the road."
There are six "crossovers" planned throughout the construction, with the first coming in to force on 9 May.
The 30mph speed limit will begin on 30 May.
It will affect the road between the Podimore roundabout and the junction with the B3151 to Yeovilton.
Hannah Sanderson, Project Manager for National Highways, said the traffic management and reduced speed limits were required for safety.
"We have analysed traffic flows carefully to check there is no significant risk of disruption and will be keeping everyone fully informed via signing and the media.
"We would ask that drivers plan their journeys and follow signing carefully to avoid being delayed more than necessary and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these essential works", she added.
National Highways said the scheme would promote economic growth in the area as well and improve traffic flow by reducing journey times and tackling traffic jams.
On an average day, 23,500 vehicles travel along the A303 between Sparkford and Ilchester, but numbers increase significantly in the summer.
The current stage of construction is due to finish in March 2024.
