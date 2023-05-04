Reunion Hotel: Guide dog owner united with puppy trainer
A man who lost his sight five years ago has been introduced to the woman who raised his guide dog as a puppy.
Terry Quinn, from Baildon, Yorkshire, credits Spencer with "saving his life" after he became blind in 2019.
Spencer was raised by Mags Smith, who lives in Axbridge, Somerset, before going on to complete his guide dog training.
Ms Smith said: "It's incredibly special if you get to meet or talk to the guide dog owner. It completes the circle."
Ms Smith and Mr Quinn were united for the final episode of the BBC programme Reunion Hotel.
Mr Quinn had lived his life with perfectly good sight, but in 2019 his sight reduced to partially sighted, and then he became fully blind.
"It was pretty devastating really, just horrendous," he said.
Mr Quinn said he felt a shell of himself and hated the thought of being dependent on other people.
"I used to be so scared. I would just wait inside the house for my partner to come home from work. I was fearful of everything," he added.
'Most amazing life'
Now he believes his life has been saved by Spencer.
"When I lost my sight fully I didn't want to be around anymore," Mr Quinn said.
"I felt there wasn't a life to live, but I now have the most amazing life, I live my life to the full with him.
"He has saved my life, changed my life beyond belief."
Ms Smith, who has had to give up puppy training following surgery, said Spencer came to her at eight-weeks-old and left her at 14 months.
"Then they go onto big school, so they are the guide dog trainers, and they do the road stuff, all the crossing etc, but I do the basics," she said.
"Spencer was brilliant. The best. I was very sad to see him go to school, but also very proud."
When not in "work mode", Mr Quinn said Spencer was extremely playful, energetic and loved lots of cuddles.
But when he has his harness on he becomes his eyes and is able to take him to the bus stop, to the shops, and help him manage any obstacles they come across.
He said having Spencer had completely transformed his life.
"With Spencer, I take his leash off the hook in the morning and he starts waggling his tail because he is ready for work," Mr Quinn said.
"He is just incredible, I don't have any fears about going out anymore.
"He is just the most tactile, beautiful, intelligent companion I could ever wish to have."
