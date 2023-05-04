A37 crash tribute to Luke Harvey 'one-in-a-million' son
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old who died in a collision between a car and a lorry has paid tribute to their "one in a million" boy.
Luke Harvey, from Chew Valley, Somerset, was in a collision on the A37, between Clutton and Pensford at about 13:20 BST on Monday 24 April.
His family described him as a loving, caring and thoughtful young man, who touched the hearts of everyone he met.
Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation was ongoing.
Paying a personal tribute to Luke, his family said he was "always putting others' needs before his own".
'Forever remembered'
"He was a loyal friend and an inspiration to many [and] has left a huge void in our lives but will be forever in our hearts.
"All our love darling."
They said Luke, who lived in Clutton, would forever be remembered by his parents, brother, grandparents, godparents and wider family and friends.
They thanked everybody for their thoughts and kind messages but asked for privacy while they grieved.
A police spokesperson said their thoughts remained with his family who were being supported by a family liaison officer.
Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.