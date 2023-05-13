Clevedon firefighters return after convoy to Ukraine
Firefighters who were involved in a fifth convoy to Ukraine have returned home.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service joined its first convoy by sending two former fire engines and six members of staff on the journey.
The members of the convoy transported essential kit and medical equipment to aid firefighters in Ukraine.
Ross Larner, a firefighter from Clevedon Fire Station, said there was a "great sense of camaraderie".
The six firefighters embarked on their five-day journey from Avonmouth to the Ukrainian border in Poland on 2 May.
Prior to leaving the country, they met with other members of the convoy from around the UK.
In total, 25 vehicles and 80 crew members transported 8,000 pieces of equipment across the continent.
Mr Larner said the team were told that more than 70 men had been killed on the front line and more than 350 fire stations and 1,500 trucks had been destroyed as a result of the conflict.
He added that although the convoy was not directly helping, their donations would help keep civilians safe.
Mr Larner said he and his colleagues felt a "great sense of achievement" when they met the Polish and Ukrainian fire services at the border.
"You do get very run down and tired and it's not the greatest conditions to be in, but it is worth it - and it's nothing compared to what the Ukrainians are going through", he added.
'Quite privileged'
Mr Larner said that he would "definitely" be open to joining a similar scheme in the future.
"I feel quite privileged to have had the experience," he said.
"A few people have been on previous convoys which is a testament to what a good experience it is."
