Bath double-decker bus crashes into bridge
A double-decker bus has crashed after being driven under a bridge which was too low for it to pass beneath.
The U5 Bath City bus service hit the bridge in Lower Bristol Road, Twerton, at about 18:30 BST on Thursday.
No one was injured in the crash involving a vehicle run by operator First Bus, police said.
Fire and rescue crews were currently at the scene and the road would remain closed until further notice, Avon and Somerset Police added.
Network Rail had been informed about the incident, officers said.
First Bus has been approached for comment.
