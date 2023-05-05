Local elections 2023: Liberal Democrats hold Bath & North East Somerset Council
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have become the first party ever to win two terms in office at Bath and North East Somerset Council.
The Conservatives lost eight seats with only three remaining. Party leader Vic Pritchard lost his seat for Chew Valley.
The Greens equal the Tories with three councillors, the most they party has ever had on BANES council.
Labour is now the official opposition with five seats.
The party added it expects to take Paulton when that election is re-run, having been postponed due to the death of the Green Party candidate there.
Kevin Guy, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said it was a "historic victory" for his party, ending the "partisan flip-flop" of local politics.
"We've wiped the Tories out in Bath, we've taken out the leader and deputy leader and that's thanks to the people of Bath and North East Somerset.
"We're going to deliver this ambitious future for them."
Bath's MP Wera Hobhouse said she was "immensely proud".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Mr Pritchard said he and the whole Conservative group was "disappointed" with the results.
"We did expect to do a lot better than we had, but it is what it is," he added.
Leader of the Labour group, Robin Moss, said he was "surprised" his party is now the official opposition.
"We will be making sure if the administration says they will build houses or plant trees - this happens.
"An effective opposition will keep them to account and make sure they don't think they rule the roost," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk