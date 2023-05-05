Taunton elects first town councillors in 50 years
The Liberal Democrats have swept the board at the first Taunton Town Council election in more than 50 years.
Of the 20 seats, 19 went to Liberal Democrat councillors and one seat went to the Conservatives.
Those councillors will now represent 14 newly created wards.
The council covers the previously unparished area of Taunton, the only part of Somerset not to have a city, town or parish council following local government reorganisation in 1974.
Taunton Town Council only came into being last month, when the district councils were scrapped in favour of the new unitary Somerset Council.
Since every other town and village in the county had its own parish or town council it was decided that Taunton needed one too, to make sure people are properly represented.
It will run some local services and have responsibility for allotments, some public toilets and litter picking.
It will also take charge of 11 parks, including Goodland Gardens, Victoria Park and French Weir Park.
Over time, those responsibilities are likely to increase as the new Somerset Council looks to hand over more powers to town and parish councils.