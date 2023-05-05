Conservatives retain control of North Somerset
Election results in North Somerset have given no single party a majority but the Conservatives will retain control.
North Somerset Tory leader Nigel Ashton kept his seat, beating the Liberal Democrats' Bernadette Morgan by 840 votes to 660.
The party retained its 13 seats, the Labour Party had 10 gaining 4, The Lib Dems 9 losing 1, The Independent party 8 losing 5 and the Greens 7 gaining 3.
Dozens of Independents stood again, while Conservatives clawed back losses.
Voters ended over a decade of Tory rule in North Somerset in 2019, ushering in a cross-party ruling administration made up of Independents, Lib Dems, Labour and Greens.
Many were elected on a promise to oppose the expansion of Bristol Airport, an ultimately futile stance that brutally exposed the limitations of local government when the council's decision to refuse planning was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate.
