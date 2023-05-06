Weston-super-Mare's Odeon art-deco cinema set to close
A seaside town's much loved art deco cinema built in the 1930s is set to close this summer.
The Odeon Cinema in Weston-super-Mare is home to one of only two original Compton pipe organs still found in working cinemas in the UK.
Customers who have bought tickets to watch a film at the venue received a message from the Odeon Cinemas Group explaining it will close on 5 June.
According to the company, the venue is "no longer viable" for it to operate.
In a message to a customer it wrote: "Following a thorough assessment of all available options, we have made the very difficult decision to close ODEON Weston-super-Mare.
"Looking after our people is our number one priority and we are looking to secure jobs for as many team members as possible in one of our local cinemas."
The Odeon Cinemas Group has been approached for comment.
