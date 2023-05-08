Bath murder investigation: Teen charged after man dies in city
A teenager has been charged with murder following the the death of a man in Bath.
Ben Moncrieff was found critically injured in Southgate Street at about 03:30 BST on Saturday. He died at the scene.
A 15-year-old boy, from south London who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
He has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Ch Insp Lungu, of Avon and Somerset Police, said officers' thoughts were with Mr Moncrieff's family and asked that their privacy was respected.
He added that extra patrols would be carried out in the area to reassure members of the public.
