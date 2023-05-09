Somerset flooding: Homes evacuated as storm hits county
Families have been evacuated from their homes after heavy flash floods caused major disruption to areas of Somerset.
The village hall in North Cadbury has been opened to residents affected and the 18 households that have been "completely flooded".
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued by the Met Office covering parts of Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.
Village hall chairman James Watts said the village has been cut off.
"The water reached 4ft (48in) in parts," he said.
"The Parish Road end of the village is not as deep but there's a torrent that is going across the road. It's quite fierce".
Videos on social media show roads in Bruton and Wincanton that are impassable and transport services that have been hit.
Emergency services have been deployed.
Other towns affected include Milverton and Shepton Montague.
Flood warnings have been issued for areas around River Clyst and Clume, River Tone, East Somerset Rivers, River Cam, South East Somerset Rivers, River Cale, Mid Bristol Avon area, Upper Bristol Avon area and rivers in the Forest of Dean.
Somerset councillor for Milverton, Gwil Wren, said blocked drainage caused houses and roads to flood in the thunderstorm.
"We had a heavy thunderstorm at about two o'clock and since then there has been a whole load of brown water running down off the fields," he said.
"The drainage nearby was blocked by debris overtopping creating a river down in the village. It was about 18 inches deep.
"We tried to keep the drains clear but I'm afraid around 15 houses have been fairly seriously flooded. Garden walls have been knocked over.
"It's been a pretty terrible afternoon."
Mike Clifford, who has lived in Bruton for 26 years, said he had "never seen it like this".
"The kids walked along that road and an hour later, it was three feet deep and impassable," he said.
"There's been more rain since too.
"It has flooded three times since I've lived here, but I've never seen anywhere near that volume of water."
Dechan Chodron from North Cadbury said she also got caught in the flash flood whilst driving.
"As you go into the village near the A303 it's flooded completely. I tried to come in the back way off the A303 and it's completely blocked there too," she said.
"You can't get in, the river is completely high there. I've lived here for over 23 years and this has never never happened."
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has sent vehicles to manage any flooded areas.
