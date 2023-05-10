Somerset flooding: Major incident declared after heavy rain
- Published
A major incident has been declared in response to flooding in parts of Somerset.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFR) has resources deployed in the Galhampton, North Cadbury and South Cadbury areas following heavy rain on Tuesday.
Some homes had to be evacuated due to mudslides and further flooding is possible, the Environment Agency said.
The public are being urged not to attempt to drive through flood water.
It was a similar picture in other parts of England, with "torrential" rain in Devon causing treacherous driving conditions and damage to homes and businesses.
Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Essex also saw heavy rain, resulting in blocked roads and delays to rail services.
A flood warning is in force for the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream between Lovington and Highbridge, with low-lying properties at risk.
Commuters described the roads through the villages of Podimore and Queens Camel as "impassable".
The village hall in North Cadbury was opened to residents affected on Tuesday night, and about 18 households are thought to have been forced to evacuate.
While flood warnings remain in place, all weather warnings for heavy rain have been lifted.
Somerset Council said on Twitter: "Following last night's flooding the A359 at Queen Camel remains impassable. Also reports that Ilchester Road between Charlton Adam and Podimore is closed.
"Roads around North Cadbury also affected. Drive safely - do not try to cross flood water."
DSFR is using the village hall in North Cadbury as a base for some of its vehicles.
The service said: "A major incident has been declared regarding flooding in the Galhampton, North Cadbury, and South Cadbury Areas.
"Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have several resources deployed to the area to deal with the situation.
"Please avoid driving through floodwater. If you come into contact with floodwater, please take necessary steps to decontaminate yourself and clothing appropriately."
It told people who found themselves in trouble due to floodwater to call 999.
Somerset councillor for Milverton, Gwil Wren, said blocked drainage caused houses and roads to flood in the thunderstorm.
"We had a heavy thunderstorm at about two o'clock and since then there has been a whole load of brown water running down off the fields," he said.
"The drainage nearby was blocked by debris overtopping creating a river down in the village. It was about 18-inches deep.
"We tried to keep the drains clear but I'm afraid around 15 houses have been fairly seriously flooded. Garden walls have been knocked over.
"It's been a pretty terrible afternoon."
Mike Clifford, who has lived in Bruton for 26 years, said he had "never seen it like this".
"The kids walked along that road and an hour later, it was three feet deep and impassable," he said.
"There's been more rain since too.
"It has flooded three times since I've lived here, but I've never seen anywhere near that volume of water."
