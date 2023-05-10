Man charged following 'latex suit' incident in Somerset

Joshua Hunt was arrested on Tuesday and remains in police custody
A 31-year-old has been charged after a man was allegedly seen jumping in front of a woman's car while wearing a latex suit.

Joshua Hunt, of the Claverham area, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates' Court later.

He has been charged with possession of a bladed article, committing an act of outraging public decency and two counts of affray.

Mr Hunt is currently in police custody pending his hearing.

One of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge relates to an incident in Bleadon on Tuesday.

The second affray charge relates to an incident in Bleadon on Sunday, while the outraging public decency charge relates to an incident in Cleeve on 25 October 2022.

An investigation into other potentially-linked incidents in the North Somerset area is ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police said.

