Somerset flash flooding: Investigation after heavy rain hits county
- Published
An investigation will take place into the causes of a flash flood that forced people from their homes and businesses.
Somerset was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday that saw roads turn into rivers. Some areas had more than two weeks' worth of rain in a few hours.
A major incident was declared on Tuesday evening and was stood down at 02:00 BST on Wednesday.
The investigation will look at the levels of rainfall and drainage systems in the area.
It will also look at any action needed to help deal with future flash flooding.
Queen Camel, Milverton, Galhampton, North Cadbury, Yarlington, Bridghampton, and West Camel were all affected by the floods, with some homes evacuated due to mudslides.
A spokesperson for Somerset Council said: "We know at least 15 properties have been impacted in North Cadbury.
"We are awaiting confirmation from Queen Camel, but at least 11 properties and 16 businesses are known to have been affected.
"We also know around 18 properties and two businesses in Milverton have been affected.
"This number is expected to increase over the coming days."
Yeovilton in Somerset recorded 35.8mm of rain on Tuesday, compared to the county's usual monthly average for May of 62.5mm.
Many factors contribute to flooding, but a warming atmosphere caused by climate change makes extreme rainfall more likely.
Flooding - key information from Somerset Council
- Heavy rain and flooding present a clear and present danger and can contain hidden dangers such as uncovered manholes or obstacles - so never enter floodwater either in a car or on foot
- Heavy rainfall might trigger feelings of anxiety - talk to somebody about how you are feeling. You can call Mindline - Somerset's emotional support and mental health helpline if needed
- Help neighbours and others in your community
- Stay up-to-date with weather information and warnings
- There is information about what to do during a flood on the Somerset Prepared website
- In an immediate flood emergency or where there is a risk to life, follow the advice of the emergency services
- Assume floodwater has been contaminated with sewage and avoid contact wherever possible
- Flooding presents a number of hazards to utilities in the home. Follow electrical safety advice before switching back on
- Contact your insurer if you have not already done so
Councillor Sarah Dyke, lead member for Environment and Climate Change at Somerset Council, called the flooding "an extraordinary weather event".
"This has really caused some serious damage, not only to properties but to people's lives."
The council plans to work with all villages and towns across Somerset to make sure they have a flood resilience emergency plan.
Further weather warnings are possible in the next few days but at this point are not expected to impact on Somerset, the council said.
A spokesperson from Somerset Council said it would have teams out in affected areas checking on residents and providing support where needed on Thursday.
They urged anyone who needs council support to contact its flood hotline.
