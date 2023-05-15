Bridgwater homes delayed by legal issues over roundabout
Work on a new roundabout which will serve a major housing development has been stalled by legal issues.
Countryside Partnerships is building 260 homes on the Strawberry Grange site in Bridgwater, Somerset.
The company promised to construct a new roundabout at the junction of Bower Lane, Dunwear Lane and the A372.
Work was due to begin in January, but four months later it has yet to start, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Diogo Rodrigues said: "I have been informed that the current delay with the scheme on Bower Lane is an issue centred around some unregistered land.
"Countryside Properties has submitted a redesigned scheme to avoid such land so the council has had to re-open their audit processes to ensure it is technically complaint," he said.
The original planning permission relied on the roundabout being built, and no housebuilding can start before it is finished.
Road closures needed for the roundabout's construction will last seven months when work starts.
A Somerset Council spokesman said: "We are currently working with the developer on certain matters and can confirm work on the roundabout has not started.
"The construction of the roundabout will involve the closure of Bower Lane and a suitable diversion route will be put in place with all affected businesses informed in advance."
