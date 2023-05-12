Minehead beach open to dogs this summer after ban expires
- Published
A popular Somerset beach is open to dogs this summer after a protection order expired.
From May to September, Minehead Beach previously had a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), banning dogs and allowing council officers to issue fines to those who didn't comply.
However, while signage remained in place, Somerset Council has revealed the order had expired in 2019.
Dog owner Sandra Gough said she was "delighted" that the ban had ended.
A spokesperson from the council said the order, which is in place for the majority of beaches across the country, had not been renewed and signage which had remained in place to "encourage dog owners to pick up after their dogs" will be "covered over in the near future."
Ms Gough who moved to Minehead from the West Midlands before lockdown said: "We use the beach for seven months of the year really well - we all do out bit to maintain it and look after each other on the beach."
Ms Gough said previously, when the beach has been closed to dog walkers, they "are forced to look at walking elsewhere", often finding themselves walking in "areas that are a little more riskier".
Lauren from Birmingham, who was visiting the beach with her young family, told BBC Radio Somerset, while her daughter likes dogs and would not be put her off visiting because of them, seeing them on the beach would make her "wary".
"It's just in case they're aggressive or knock her over. Sometimes they're a bit rough aren't they?" she added.
PSPOs banning dogs from beaches run for three years before having to be renewed, and are put in place to help keep beaches clean and safe during the busier summer period.
Before renewal dates, there will be a period of consultation.
Melanie Rose-Gale, from the Jubilee Café, a dog-friendly venue, said the end of the ban would have a "huge impact".
However, she also said she hoped dog owners would be sensible and not "take the whole of the beach up" and clean up.
She suggested introducing making dog poo bags available as people entered the beach.
Holiday-makers Brian and Karen Whittaker from Sheffield said while they own a dog, they understood the reasons for beach bans.
Ms Whittaker said: "There is lots of kids on the beach and the worst thing ever is your kids finding mess on the beach."
"There's always somewhere else [to walk dogs]," she added.
Mr Whittaker said while he approved of the summer bans, he was aware that some families have both dogs and children.
Consultation on ban
However, he said: "If this beach wasn't dog friendly, we'd find somewhere else to go."
Somerset Council said a survey will be carried out over the summer period amongst residents, businesses, visitors and holiday-makers.
"This will help the consultation period later in the year, regarding the potential re-instatement of the dog ban on certain parts of Minehead beach as well as the other aspects of the PSPO," a council statement added.
