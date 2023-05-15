Yeovil Hospital's new operating theatre opens
A new operating theatre has opened for patients at Yeovil Hospital.
The purpose-built space features a theatre suite with recovery rooms, a reception and an office area.
The £5m theatre was funded by the government's Targeted Investment Fund, designed to support recovery after the pandemic.
Caroline Osborne, a consultant breast surgeon, said the additional space would help to reduce waiting times for all patients.
She said: "We're so pleased to open our new day theatre today, which will mean our team of surgeons can perform many more operations at Yeovil Hospital.
"With the day theatre located away from the main hospital building, it will free up space in our main hospital theatres for the more complex procedures, helping us to reduce the waiting times for patients across Somerset who need an operation.
"There has been a real change in the way we perform many operations in Somerset with some specialties able to offer day surgery, where patients can be assessed, treated and go home on the same day as their surgery, rather than staying overnight in hospital.
"We've had great feedback from patients on this approach."
It should also help doctors to reduce the surgery backlog that built up during the pandemic.
