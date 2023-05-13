Portishead skate park opens after 13 years
Published
A long-awaited skate park has opened to the public.
Local people have been campaigning for Portishead Wheels and Skate Park (WASP) since 2010.
The group successfully raised the £360,000 needed to build the park through crowdfunding and funding from the town council.
The previous conservative-run administration had blocked plans and said the lake grounds should be protected as a green space.
Ben Aldridge, Chairman of WASP, previously told the BBC he was "so excited" it was finally happening.
"I wanted it as a youngster, what a lovely sight it will be to see kids using it now.
"Kids have been asking for a skate park to be built for ages," he added.
The WASP community group set up a crowdfunding page and raised £60,000.
Further funding came from Portishead Town Council, North Somerset Council and the National Lottery.
