Frome coach crash: Four men due in court
Four coach firm employees are due to appear in court in connection with a single-vehicle crash in which some student passengers were injured.
Emergency services were called to an overturned vehicle on the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, on 28 November, 2022.
A number of Frome College pupils were taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers said four people who worked for Arleen's Coaches had been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act.
An Arleen Coaches spokesperson said: "The company has been co-operating with all appropriate agencies following the incident. Investigations have been ongoing.
"It would not be appropriate to comment further while the matter is in the hands of lawyers."
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "They have each been charged with a single Section 40A offence around the alleged use of a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause injury.
"Their charges relate to a single-vehicle collision involving a bus on the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, on Monday 28 November."
The four men are due before Bath Magistrates Court on 9 June.
In a letter sent to parents Somerset Council said Frome School's transport would "continue to be provided by Arleen Coaches" during the investigation.
"It is important to stress we can not pre-empt the outcome of the investigation," the letter stated.
"We will remain in constant contact with the DVSA throughout this process and will follow any recommendations or advice it provides."
An initial investigation was conducted by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Avon and Somerset Police.
The police force said the DVSA would take forward any potential further action.
