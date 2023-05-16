Kate competes with pupils against Dame Kelly Holmes
Catherine, Princess of Wales has taken on double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes at a game of bean-bag noughts and crosses.
The princess was in Bath to meet pupils supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.
The St Katherine's School students are part of the On Track To Achieve programme, delivered by Dame Kelly and Paralympic gold medallist Liz Johnson.
Catherine lost out to Dame Kelly as they competed with the Bristol pupils.
After the first victory, the track and field star held her arms aloft and admitted she was "slightly competitive".
The princess joked back: "You would never have guessed."
Dame Kelly founded her national youth development organisation on the belief that every young person needs a champion.
It pairs world-class athletes with youngsters who may lack confidence or have other issues, so the sportsmen or women can help the students develop their skills and confidence.
The pupils will tell the princess about their personal experiences and some of the challenges young people face today.
They will also discuss how working with an athlete mentor has supported them to better express their emotions, build resilience, and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.
