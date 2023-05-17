Ward closed at Bath's RUH over safety concerns
- Published
A ward at Bath's Royal United Hospital has been closed for safety reasons.
The 27-bed Midford ward is used for older people who need a short stay in hospital.
The hospital has not yet disclosed why the ward is expected to be shut until 29 May, but said the decision about the ward was taken last Thursday.
"The safety of our patients and our staff is paramount and as such we made the decision to close Midford ward temporarily," said hospital bosses.
The hospital trust's statement added they were "on track" to reopen the ward on 29 May.
"Since its closure we have been undertaking some improvement work and our Estates and Facilities team is working hard to improve the ward environment," the statement said.
The Midford ward team is currently supporting other wards in the hospital.
The Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust said it was working through "internal processes" before releasing further details.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk