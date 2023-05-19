New Wells pub to open after licence granted
A new pub will be coming to Somerset's smallest city after being granted a new alcohol licence.
The disused former Mermaid Inn, on the corner of Tucker Street and Portway in Wells, has been given a total revamp and will open as The Sheep and Penguin.
It will also have bed and breakfast accommodation.
Somerset Council granted the new licence despite reservations from some residents.
'Nuisance behaviour'
Ian Cole, who lives opposite the site, told the council's licensing sub-committee on Monday that opening seven days a week until 01:00 and serving alcohol until midnight was not appropriate in a residential area.
He described witnessing "nuisance behaviour" when the site operated as the Mermaid Inn, including "shouting and swearing late at night", people urinating in the side passage of his property and fighting in the road.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he feared the behaviour would reoccur if the premises stayed open late.
"It will merely cause customers to become inebriated and lose control, which is the inevitable consequence of alcohol," he added.
Brian and Jayne Doutch said they were "unfortunate" to be living next to the site previously and experienced incidents of vomit up their door and beer glasses left on their window sills.
They said they slept in the back of their house every Friday and Saturday night because of the "breach of the peace".
The couple said while they will support the pub, they did not want to return "to those old days".
Resident John Devane said while the pub would hopefully "be a huge enhancement" for the area, he was uncertain about the inclusion of a designated outdoor area.
Avon and Somerset Police originally raised concerns about the new licence; however, their objections were withdrawn before the hearing convened, following discussions with the applicant.
'Proud of'
The company set to run The Sheep and Penguin currently runs the Queen's pub on Silver Street in Chew Magna.
Operations manager Sam Jones told the sub-committee the pub would be run in a "cut-and-paste" of that operation - which had a Michelin starred chef.
He pointed out they were seeking a 12am licence, not a 1am licence like some had noted.
Mr Jones said he had agreed with police to shut the outside area, while the courtyard garden had a high wall of more than 2.2 metres for noise control, as requested by the environmental protection team.
"We want to make this a pub that the locals are proud of and want to visit on a regular basis," he said.
The sub-committee voted to grant the licence with the new conditions.
The opening date has not been confirmed, but the pub's website said it was "coming soon".
