Bridgwater Toolstation workers facing redundancy supported into new roles
- Published
More than 200 workers facing redundancy in Somerset are being supported to find new jobs at Hinkley Point C.
Toolstation has a distribution centre in Bridgwater but the company announced in February that it would be relocating to Northampton in September.
The Hinkley Point C jobs team is signposting Toolstation workers to opportunities within the construction of the new nuclear power station.
Jobs available include construction, warehousing, logistics and security.
The jobs team will be attending a jobs fair at Toolstation on 15 June, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Hinkley Point C construction project recently announced the launch of 30,000 new training courses, meaning workers could upskill or change career paths.
The jobs service will also provide support in writing CVs and registering on the Hinkley Point C jobs portal, where workers can view and apply for roles on the construction site.
A spokesperson for Toolstation said: "The new site in Northampton has greater capacity to support the future of the business."
"We will retain colleagues wherever possible and are doing everything we can to minimise job losses by looking at alternative opportunities within the group network."
Jobs were previously found by Hinkley Point C for those facing redundancy when retailer Argos announced the closure of its Bridgwater distribution centre, affecting 230 employees.
Louise Brown, Hinkley Point C's job service lead officer, said "We recognise how stressful it can be for those facing redundancy, and we are committed to supporting Toolstation employees during this uncertainty.
"We can help by providing advice and job opportunities on the project - where we have a huge variety of roles to suit all preferences, skill sets, and experience."
