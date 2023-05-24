Yeovil's West Coker Road to be shut in summer for upgrades
A key route that connects a town to surrounding villages is set to be closed this summer for roadworks.
Obsolete traffic lights will be upgraded and resurfacing work done on West Coker Road, which connects Yeovil to West Coker, Somerset Council say.
It had hoped the work would start in June but has instead opted to resurface the road during the summer holidays.
During the project, traffic will be diverted on the A303 and A3088 Cartgate to get to Yeovil.
According to Local Democracy Reporting Service, West Coker's High Street will be resurfaced, with the A30 being closed between the Coker Hill Bridge crossroads and the junction with Green Lane.
The main traffic lights will be replaced at the junction of High Street with Church Street and East Street.
'Impact minimised'
The road will be shut from 22 July until 4 September, though access for local residents and businesses will be maintained.
The council said the lengthy, continuous closure was necessary because of the need for "significant excavations" to replace the traffic lights, and would allow the work to be carried out more quickly.
Councillor Mike Rigby said the work was long overdue and impact on the community would be minimised.
"There will be a public liaison worker on-site every day. This person will be tasked with dealing with any local issues as and when they arise," he said.
"We've also ensured that emergency services can continue to have full access at all times".
