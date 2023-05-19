Bath Carnival: Council grant permission for event to expand
More people will be allowed to attend a city's carnival, after a licensing battle which saw nearby residents try to restrict numbers.
The number of attendees allowed at Bath Carnival on the Sydney Gardens site will go up from 3,000 to 4,750.
Pulteney Estate Residents Association had previously opposed the carnival's application to increase its numbers.
Bath and North East Somerset Council have put in place stricter rules about how the event is stewarded.
Carnival organisers were called before the council licensing hearing on Wednesday.
Ceris Humphreys, vice chair of the association which represents people on Great Pulteney Street and other roads near the carnival, lodged the objection on the grounds of public safety, prevention of harm to children, public nuisance and prevention of crime and disorder.
Central to the residents association's case was the claim that Sydney Gardens had been unsupervised by event stewards while the parade was taking place, something carnival organisers denied.
Festival coordinator Stu Matson said: "Bath Carnival takes the safety of its patrons very seriously, And we refute the claim that there were no stewards on site at the time of the event.
"We had 15 on site at all times, of whom five were SIA [licensed security guards]."
Rob Deadman, who manages RS security which provided the personnel for the event, said: "It's a very good event and it's very well run."
His witness statement said the company provided 11 SIA staff, six of whom went out on the procession and five remained on site.
Councillors decided to allow the carnival to increase its numbers with additional conditions to address the concerns about stewarding.
The headquarters on site will be signposted, with a plan of the site located at each entrance and exit; volunteers and staff on site will need to carry the details of organisers to contact if needed; and people on the gates will be contacted half hourly to log the number of people on site.
The Bath Carnival will take place on 8 July.
