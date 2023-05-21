Missing Bath grandmother found dead on Greek island
A grandmother who went missing on holiday on a Greek island three weeks ago has been found dead in a remote area.
Susan Hart, 74, from Bath, was in Telendos with her husband, Ed, when she disappeared on 30 April.
Mrs Hart could not be found after her husband went rock climbing while she planned to read a book.
Her daughter Ruth Landale said she was identified by her stepfather and the family were heartbroken.
Ms Landale said they were now waiting for her body to be repatriated to Switzerland where she was living.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out in Greece.
'Distressing time'
Mrs Hart has three daughters who grew up in Bath but now live in Canada, Australia and London with their young families.
Ms Landale said her mother had been showing symptoms of dementia over the last few years, but had not yet received a diagnosis.
"It's been a stressful and distressing time for the whole family," she said.
A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed staff were providing consular assistance to the family and were in contact with local authorities.
The BBC has asked police in Greece to comment.
