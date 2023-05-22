Somerset resident safe following thatched house fire

Fire officers are continuing to tackle a thatch blaze at a house in Somerset with road closures expected to remain for much of the day.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene in Taunton, Somerset, at 02:00 BST. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance.

Kingston Road near its junction with Turner Road will remain closed while the incident is ongoing.

Police said the house resident is safe.

No other properties have been evacuated.

Due to the smoke nearby residents are urged to keep doors and windows closed.

