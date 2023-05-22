Art deco organ in Weston Odeon features in last concert
An historic cinema organ which has been entertaining audiences since 1935 has been played for the last time in its current home.
The art-deco Compton organ has been a feature of the Odeon cinema in Weston-super-Mare since it opened 88 years ago.
But its future is now uncertain after the venue announced it would be closing its doors for good on 5 June.
The organ was played for the final time at the Odeon on Sunday.
Rising out of the orchestra pit and protected by a curved surround of coloured glass, it has 600 organ pipes enclosed in two rooms above the stage.
As well as musical notes, it also has percussion effects like chimes, xylophone, drums, and cymbals.
It also has effects like a telephone bell and a bird whistle.
When it made its debut in the pre-war years Haile Selassie, the exiled King of Ethiopia, was often in the audience, having taken up residence outside of Bath.
The aftermath of the Second World War saw live organists gradually phased out in favour of cheaper recorded music.
The Odeon's last resident organist left in 1950.
But since the 1960s, some of the UK's leading organists have hosted concerts at the Odeon several times a year.
It is maintained by members of the Theatre Organ Club, who also arrange the concerts.
Organist Michael Wooldridge was the last person to play the instrument before the venue closes.
Mr Wooldridge said he was "very sad" at the news of the Odeon's closure, adding: "It has been somewhere I have very much enjoyed playing concerts for many, many years."
