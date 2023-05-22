Somerset police hound is top dog at national canine trials
A German Shepherd working in Somerset has been declared champion at the National Police Dog Trials.
Police dog Belle and handler PC Pete Flinn, from Avon and Somerset Police, triumphed over 21 competitors at the event at Wollaton Park, Nottingham.
The pair, who are based at Bridgwater Police Centre, came top in disciplines including tracking and crowd control.
Speaking after their victory, PC Flinn said Belle's "favourite thing in the world is to go to work".
'Bite suits'
He said: "(Belle) was actually born in sight of my childhood home and it seems meant to be that we're a team and drive past there every day (when) we go to work."
The duo qualified at regional level before going on to the finals to compete against dogs from forces all over the UK over the four-day trials.
PC Flinn told BBC West that even after her victory, Belle was more focused on work than accepting her prize.
"She had been in the arena before," he said.
"She was looking to do the jumps, the obedience, and bite the people in bite suits.
"She loves work."
He joked that it was ironic that Belle, who he has worked with for five years, had been his "back-up dog" when his first pup failed to take to the role.
"She's the best in the country as of this year - that's pretty special," he said.
Belle and PC Flinn are due to take a few days off before returning to work later this week.
But PC Flinn said Belle would have been happy to return to work immediately.
"Every time I walk out in my uniform she is happy to go to work," he said.
Sergeant Nick Dalrymple said: "I am so proud of Pete and Belle. Such an incredible achievement to be crowned National Police Dog Champion."
He added: "They have competed with the best dogs in the UK and come out on top.
"Belle is a credit to Pete and our fantastic training team."
