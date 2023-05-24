North Somerset Council promises Clevedon road review
A Somerset council chief has promised a review of a controversial seafront road scheme.
A wiggly white line and a cycle lane were added to The Beach in the town of Clevedon in January.
North Somerset Council leader Mike Bell said that if action was needed, "we'll consider options".
Motoring group the RAC had previously called the new road scheme "bizarre". The makeover is reported to have cost nearly £700,000.
It comes as newly-appointed councillors Michael Pryke and Luke Smith dropped their motion to a meeting on Tuesday evening asking North Somerset Council to reverse its changes to The Beach road in Clevedon.
Cathy Hawkins, of the Save our Seafront campaign group, said she wanted the council to take action as soon as possible.
"I think it's great that they've listened to us but I now say 'get on with it'," she said.
"We want a meeting in the next three months, we don't want it kicked down the line."
At Tuesday's meeting, Mr Bell apologised to the residents and businesses of Clevedon.
He "promised to meet directly with the local community" to listen to all views and "review and reflect" on the entire scheme.
"Together, I will then work with council officers and the local community to discuss and agree the best way forward," he added.
Clevedon resident Lisa Clarke said she felt the people of Clevedon had been disrespected.
Ms Clarke said: "When there is communication, it's all very positive that everything's bedding in and everybody's happy with it, and the communication tells us that the consultation has worked and everybody has been kept informed. But we haven't."
Nick Wring, owner of beachfront restaurant Tiffin, said he hoped the council would work with Clevedon businesses and residents.
"They certainly acknowledge that there's a major problem here. It just hasn't worked on various different levels," said Mr Wring.
