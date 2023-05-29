Two people die in motorbike crash near Wells in Somerset
Two motorbike riders have died in a crash in Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police said it happened on the B3135 at Priddy, near Wells, at about 11:50 BST on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, the two riders both died at the scene, and a pillion passenger was airlifted to hospital where they remain in [a] critical condition," the force said.
It appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact police.
"The next of kin have been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.
"They are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer," the force added.
