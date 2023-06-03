LGBTQ+ Pride: Weston-super-Mare launches programme of events
A town's communities and businesses are coming together to create a month-long programme in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride.
Weston-super-Mare's "Beautifully Proud" will mark Pride Month with a range of events for all ages throughout June.
The town council will join in with the celebrations and fly the Pride flag throughout the month.
Celebrations will begin with an official launch event being held at Weston Museum later.
Community leaders will welcome Deborah Penny, the first transgender army officer to serve on the front line in the British Army, who will share stories about her journey from 18:30 BST.
As part of the month of events, visitors can enjoy craft workshops, drag shows and storytelling.
Weston-super-Mare's Pride parade has been postponed and will now take place on 30 September and 1 October.
Sarah Pearse, deputy town clerk of Weston-super-Mare Town Council, said: "We are incredibly excited to be part of the Beautifully Proud project.
"Weston-super-Mare is a diverse and vibrant town and we feel that this programme of events shines a spotlight on what can be achieved through collaborative working.
"As the town council we are always looking for new ways to better support the communities of Weston-super-Mare."
The town council will also refurbish a number of the planters and benches around the town as part of the project.
