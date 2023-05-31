Somerset: Man remains in custody after stabbing in village
A man remains in custody after a stabbing which led to another man being airlifted to hospital.
Police were called to High Street in Worle, North Somerset, at 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his sixties was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a weapon seized.
The injured man, in his fifties, is in hospital in a stable condition with non life-threatening wounds.
Worle High Street was closed for investigation work between Bideford Road and Westwood Close until about 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
Officers also carried out house-to-house enquiries, Avon and Somerset Police said.
