Upfest: New murals appear in Weston-super-Mare art trail
The team behind Europe's largest street art festival is creating a colourful trail in a seaside town.
Artists from Upfest are painting 18 new murals around Weston-super-Mare.
It is part of the third annual Weston Wallz event.
Stephen Hayles, the co-founder of Upfest, said: "We've had a fantastic two years in Weston already, and this year with the addition of workshops, it gives people and families another way to get involved in the action."
The Upfest team has partnered with Weston-super-Mare Town Council, Culture Weston and Arts Council England to run the event.
Acerone, an artist from Bristol, is offering free workshops to get young people "engaged" with street art.
He has more than 20 years of experience working with youth and community groups.
The one-hour sessions give aspiring artists an introduction to the graffiti subculture whilst allowing them to create their own pieces.
'Make people smile'
Mr Hayles said: "In those grey winter months, having these pops of colour around the place really increase people's spirits and make them smile."
Town clerk, Malcolm Nicholson, said the works had been "greatly received" by residents and visitors.
"The town council is extremely proud to have initiated this project, now in its third year, to enhance Weston-super-Mare," he added.
A spokesperson from Culture Weston added: "The project is rewarding for the entire community and bringing even more murals and adding to our cultural landscape is another great reason to draw in new and returning visitors."
